Watch: Shin Sung Rok Excels in Rookie Challenges on “Master In The House” + Members Try Cheerleading

Shin Sung Rok is finally an official member of “Master in the House”!

On January 12, members of “Master in the House” met their new casting comrade Shin Sung Rok and attempted a cheerleading routine.

The episode started with a countdown to the appearance of the new member in the series, and Shin Sung Rok appeared with only his figure displayed behind a screen. He danced with Michael Jackson, but quickly became confused when Lee Seung Gi shouted, “Show us more! Show us more! The actor finally came out from behind the screen and introduced himself to the ecstatic members.

After his introduction, Shin Sung Rok was forced to undergo “varied” hazing rituals prepared by the other members. He wore a superhero costume for Lee Sang Yoon, ate lemons after shooting several times for Lee Seung Gi and drank bitter tea for Yook Sungjae. Yang Se Hyung took out a microphone and made the new member sing and dance on an optimistic track. Shin Sung Rok took everything in hand and surprised the members, who were convinced that the tasks seemed impossible to him.

Satisfied with Shin Sung Rok’s performance, the members expressed their approval, but they quickly burst out laughing when he introduced himself bluntly saying, “I am a professional.” He then added: “I would like [the show] to be adapted. To me for a while”, causing the members to crack again.

The members then met their new masters: the members of the national cheerleading team. Shin Sung Rok couldn’t help but comment, “Why is it like that only when I’m here?” And the members became even more nervous when the production team informed them that they would be performing a cheering routine during a basketball game the next day.

Members spent the rest of the day trying to perfect their “cheering faces” and performing various cheerleading stunts, including an “elevator,” where a member climbs on the hands of other cheerleaders for s ‘raise in the air, and a “basket toss,” where a member is thrown in the air.

“Master in the House” is broadcast on Sunday at 6:25 pm KST.

