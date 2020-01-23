Watch: ‘Silly’ Vandal Damages $ 300,000 Lamborghini in Auckland – News

Home / News / Watch: ‘Silly’ Vandal Damages $ 300,000 Lamborghini in Auckland

Disturbing images of a vandal walking and jumping on a 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder in a residential area of ​​Auckland have recently been posted online.

Posted on Instagram, the vandal in question can be heard speak to his friend before getting on the hood of the supercar, crossing the windshield and jumping on the canvas roof.

The words “Hey remember us” were mounted on Instagram images and can be heard just before the vandal begins his attack on the exotic Italian.

Although the identity of no one is revealed in the video, it is understood that the vandal is a student of a high school in Auckland.

Unfortunately, no photo showing the consequences of the Lamborghini’s roof accompanied the video, but we cannot imagine that the fabric structure would not have taken the abuse too well.

While it’s hard to put a price on someone’s pride and joy, a similar 2016 Huracan Spyder is listed on Driven for $ 280,000, and a 2018 regular coupe with similar specifications is listed for $ 350,000.

We think this is the first time a malicious attack on a New Zealand supercar has been filmed, but just a few years ago a dashcam caught a young woman climbing over a McLaren 675LT to take a photo at Ponsonby. .

Despite the lack of malicious intent, owner Andy Ko was amazed to see someone with the audacity to get into his extremely rare car.

