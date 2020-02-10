Watch Slipknot tear through Unsainted and duality during an intimate show in London

Last month after their sold-out show at the O2 Arena in London, Slipknot played an intimate set for the Rock Show of BBC Radio 1 with Daniel P Carter.

The set with six songs took place in the Maida Vale Studios of the BBC, with a limited number of fans who enjoyed songs, including Psychosocial, The Devil In I and Disasterpiece.

The BBC has now shared two videos of the show and recorded how Slipknot tears through Unsainted and duality – and both can be viewed below.

Slipknot is currently touring Europe to support their latest album We Are Not Your Kind, which was launched last year.

Their next show will take place on Tuesday evening in Milan, with the run ending and ending in Helsinki on 24 February.

But that is not the end of Slipknot’s live plans. As 2020 continues, the band will visit Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, before their Knotfest Roadshow tours through North America in May and June with A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange.

Frontman Corey Taylor said: “We set a precedent last year – Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect. This year is no exception.

“The bands that we have represent every corner of our musical world, just like us. And they’re exciting as hell. I can’t wait to see them and enjoy them together with the rest of the fans.”

Slipknot will return to Europe in the summer for Knotfest UK at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes and Knotfest At Sea.

Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind

