Watch: Son Ye Jin’s makeup artist and hair stylist discusses her natural beauty and styles in “Crash Landing On You”

The beauty secrets of Son Ye Jin in his current drama “Crash Landing on You” have been revealed!

On January 18, actress Gu Mi Jeong’s hairstylist and makeup artist Mu Jin discussed her style in the TVN drama where she plays Yoon Se Ri, a South Korean heiress who unexpectedly landed in North Korea.

First, Gu Mi Jeong shared that the actress has two concepts in the drama: her Seoul look and her North Korean look. Mu Jin explained, “Yoon Se Ri as a character has a charismatic and chic impression, like a CEO. I wanted to express that. When she is in North Korea, she is not a North Korean woman; she just accidentally landed there. You cannot wear makeup in this situation. So I haven’t applied a lot of makeup, and it’s really a perfectly natural look. “

As for the differences in hairstyles, Gu Mi Jeong said, “In Seoul, his hair is more stylish. As she is a third generation chaebol, she probably does her hair in the Cheongdam district, so her hair is styled in three expensive perms. In North Korea, her hair is just a natural perm. There is a line in the script that says “withered hair”. When reading this script, I thought I should make it look natural. “

Mu Jin also revealed that instead of using a powdered product on Son Ye Jin, she uses two different tones of basic liquid-like products. It creates a natural gradation on his face and makes it smaller. She then praised Son Ye Jin for having a beautiful skin texture and added that she did not apply a lot of foundation to the actress’ face.

The makeup artist also revealed that Son Ye Jin did not wear makeup when her character was in North Korea. She does not use eyeshadow or mascara and does not curl her eyelashes. On top of that, she only applies lip balm on her lips instead of a colored lipstick. The makeup artist laughed: “Sometimes clients ask to wear makeup like Son Ye Jin, but client is Son Ye Jin. I’m sorry, but there is nothing I can do about it. “

Mu Jin continued, “Son Ye Jin is an actress who values ​​reality. I was really surprised at the start when she didn’t get her hair done for the indoor shoot. If there is a scene where she washes her face or a scene before sleeping or a scene after waking up, then she does not comb her hair. She only does makeup, which is barely done. “

Gu Mi Jeong added that Son Ye Jin personally styled her hair for “Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food” and “Crash Landing on You” whenever she needed to look natural. The actress doesn’t like her when her hair looks professional when it’s supposed to look natural.

“Crash Landing on You” is broadcast every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. KST.

