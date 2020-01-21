Watch: Sooyoung of the generation of girls becomes Jang Hyuk’s eyes in his investigation in “Tell me what you saw”

OCN’s next drama, “Tell Me What You Saw”, with Girls’ Generation’s Jang Hyuk and Sooyoung, has released a new teaser!

“Tell Me What You Saw” is a new thriller thriller about a genius profiler who lost everything (played by Jang Hyuk) and a detective with a photographic memory (played by Sooyoung). Together, they embark on a quest to find a serial killer they thought was dead.

In the teaser, the character of Sooyoung Cha Soo Young says: “One moment, click, I remember everything.” His team leader Hwang Ha Young (played by Jin Seo Yeon) said to him: “You are going to meet someone a. All you have to do is tell that person what you saw. In another scene, a man asks if the profiler Oh Hyun Jae, who disappeared after an explosion unleashed by a serial killer, is still alive. Another responds: “Maybe”.

Soo Young, with his perfect memory, becomes the eyes of Oh Hyun Jae in his investigation. Oh Hyun Jae said to him, “Now tell me what you saw. I will make the decisions. “

“Tell Me What You Saw” will be released on February 1 and will be available on Viki.

