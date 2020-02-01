Watch: Sooyoung of the shy generation of girls at the mention of her boyfriend Jung Kyung Ho on “Ask us anything”

Girls’ Generation’s Choi Sooyoung couldn’t help but be shy when asked about his relationship with Jung Kyung Ho on “Ask us anything”!

In the February 1 episode of the JTBC variety show, Sooyoung appeared as a guest alongside co-star Jin Seo Yeon to promote their new OCN drama “Tell Me What You Saw”.

After Jin Seo Yeon spoke about her husband in the series, actor Lee Sang Min teased Sooyoung’s boyfriend Jung Kyung Ho teasingly, mentioning that he was a big fan of the 2013 drama “Heartless City “. Sooyoung managed to keep a straight face. as she replied, “Oh, JTBC’s” Heartless City “?”

Lee Sang Min went on to point out, “It’s your boyfriend (the drama)” and Sooyoung laughed out of nervous laughter. Lee Sang Min then turned to the production team and asked, “Isn’t it okay for me to talk about her boyfriend?” Sooyoung replied, “Why wouldn’t it be good?” Before to add in a playful way: “Of course, you can talk about him. Can I also talk about (your love life)? “

Seo Jang Hoon added, “You are a longtime couple. Haven’t you been dating for a while now? As Sooyoung nodded to confirm, Kim Young Chul observed, “Surprisingly, Sooyoung seems shy every time her boyfriend is mentioned.” Because I saw on your Instagram that you send food trucks and coffee trucks to the shooting of each. But whenever you are on TV, you seem shy when you talk about it. “

Sooyoung explained, “It’s more than there are always so many articles on (our relationship), so I get nervous every time I talk about it.”

Later, Lee Sang Min asked, “How’s it going, Sooyoung?” Do you like it Are you happy? “Sooyoung replied,” Sure! “Lee Sang Min added,” I’m a big fan of Jung Kyung Ho. “

As Sooyoung thanked him, he continued, “I have a feeling that (Jung Kyung Ho) would receive a lot of respect and admiration from Sooyoung. You respect and admire your boyfriend, right? “Sooyoung replied,” I think it’s important for both people (in a relationship) to respect and admire each other. “

After the two guests introduced themselves, they ended up playing a game in which Jin Seo Yeon had to guess words and sentences by reading Sooyoung’s lips as she explained them. At one point during the game, Sooyoung paused for a moment and smiled nervously as she thought about how to explain a word, and Jin Seo Yeon misinterpreted her expression and immediately shouted, “Jung Kyung Ho! “

Although his guess was incorrect, Sooyoung immediately read his lips and couldn’t help but burst into embarrassed laughter with the entire cast.

Watch the video clip of Sooyoung and Jin Seo Yeon’s game below! (The part where Jin Seo Yeon talks about Jung Kyung Ho starts at 1:22 in the video.)

