Watch ‘Special One’ return to the left with Mark DeLuca

Kell Brook returned to the ring on Saturday night in Sheffield with an explosive left-wing strike against Mark DeLuca.

The 33-year-old had not fought Michael Zerafa since underperforming in December 2018, but was again impressed when he was back in business.

Mark Robinson / Matchroom

Kell Brook came back with a bang

The fight started with a cage-like opening round in which neither of them had much success.

Brook started finding a home for his push the second he opened and after 14 months dropped his ring grate.

The American reacted with body shots that the home fighter took up comfortably.

In the third case, Brook opened with a combination of hooks and top cuts that quickly overwhelmed the visitor.

Mark Robinson / Matchroom

DeLuca fell in the third

DeLuca got up and fired back, opting for bankruptcy, although he couldn’t make a dent in the British.

Brook remained calm and smashed his bloody opponent in the fourth game. Occasionally he changed his paw to show off his varied skills.

Despite the punishment, DeLuca remained strong and persisted in his attempts to defend himself.

He refused to wither during the fifth and sixth round, and managed to drag Brook into the second half.

The end came on the seventh, however, when a breathtaking counter placed him flat on his back.

Mark Robinson / Matchroom

Brook found the goal on lap seven

The former world champion said after the fight: “I felt very fit, a few laps were a bit rusty.

“The Panzerfaust was very robust and durable, I had to cut it off, but it was a clinical conclusion.

“You always ask yourself, but I believe in what I did in the gym.

“I stuck to it, I usually go off the rails, but I stuck to it.”

“This is the last chapter of my career, 2020 is the year in which I will become world champion again.”