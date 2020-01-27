WATCH: Spurs, Raptors dribble in honor of Bryants No. 24 from the 24 second clock

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) – The San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors honored the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant by allowing the 24-second shot clock to expire at the beginning of the game on Sunday.

When the teams ran out of clock, the Spurs fans got up and sang “Kobe, Kobe, Kobe”.

Bryant wore # 24 jersey during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant is a giant in the history of the NBA, both for its performance on the field and for its popularity in business and entertainment.

Bryant won five NBA titles in Los Angeles. The Spurs played several NBA playoffs against Bryant in the Lakers during its heyday.

San Antonio defeated the Lakers on their way to the 2003 NBA Championship. The Lakers defeated the Spurs in the 2007 Western Conference Final before losing to Boston Celtics in the final.

