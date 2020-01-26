Watch: Spurs, Raptors honor Kobe Bryant with violations of the 24-second shot clock

January 26 (UPI) – The Spurs and Toronto Raptors honored the Los Angeles Lakers icon, Kobe Bryant, with a heartwarming gesture during the matchup on Sunday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Both teams honored Bryant, who was among nine dead in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning immediately after the opening tip.

The Raptors and Spurs run the shot clock on their first possession for violations of 24 seconds. When the crowd noticed what was going on, they started cheering and singing “Kobe! Kobe!”

Bryant, who spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, spent most of his career number 24. After being drafted by Los Angeles in the first round of the 1996 NBA draft, he held the number for many years 8 before moving to number 24 before the 2006/07 season.

Later on Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns committed a 24-second violation and an 8-second violation, recognizing both Bryant kit numbers.

41-year-old Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were sent to the Mamba Sports Academy, a facility that Bryant founded and trained for a girl’s basketball game when her helicopter crashed in unknown circumstances. Bryant coached Gianna’s team, the Los Angeles Lady Mambas.

Bryant, a two-time MVP in the NBA final, retired from the league in 2016 after winning five NBA championships and a Most Valuable Player Award (2008).