Watch: Star Wars fan 3D prints a bulletproof Stormtrooper costume

January 13 (UPI) – A committed war of stars Fan in Utah used a 3D printer to make his own Stormtrooper costume with a major upgrade – it’s bulletproof.

Saratoga Springs’ Nils Rasmusson posted a video on YouTube recording how he used his 3D printer to spend nine months creating his own Imperial Stormtrooper costume.

“I included all the things I learned in 3D printing and DIY at this project,” Rasmusson told KSL-TV.

Rasmusson said a friend who works for a company that makes bulletproof components for cars inspired him to improve the design of the war of stars Movies.

“Stormtroopers don’t do well in the movies. One shot and they’re dead,” he said. “Could we offer them some protection?”

Rasmusson tested his bullet protection on a shooting range and found that the shielding of the costume did his job except for the bullet-proof eye protection. He said the protective clothing has only one disadvantage.

“It’s rigid. These are very hard plastic parts, so it’s not a comfortable suit,” he said.