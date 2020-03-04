[watch-stay:-sanders-wins-colorado,-biden-picks-up-oklahoma]

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The hottest on Tremendous Tuesday and the Democratic presidential most important from Nexstar Media Group stations and the Associated Press. We’re tracking effects from the 14 states voting now in the livestream higher than (all times jap):

nine: 15 p.m.

Joe Biden has gained Oklahoma’s Democratic presidential key.

The condition has 37 delegates at stake.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won Oklahoma’s Democratic most important in 2016 versus Hillary Clinton.

Monitor the most recent quantities from Oklahoma here.

__

9: 05 p.m.

Bernie Sanders has gained Colorado’s Democratic presidential key. The state has 67 delegates at stake.

It was Colorado’s initially presidential primary in 20 yrs, and Sanders’ victory shows how substantially the Democratic Social gathering can attract independents, nonetheless the premier voting bloc in a point out that is moved even more remaining in new elections.

Colorado held presidential primaries from 1992 to 2000, then dropped them to preserve funds. In 2016, voters accredited reinstating primaries right after complaining about the caucus system of thousands of precinct meetings to start off selecting presidential candidates.

Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in the state’s 2016 Democratic caucuses, and he has maintained an enthusiastic foundation in Colorado ever because.

__

8: 55 p.m.

Democratic presidential prospect Mike Bloomberg is focusing on the essential swing condition of Florida, even as the votes in Super Tuesday’s contests are still currently being solid and counted.

The billionaire who avoided the early nominating contests tells an enthusiastic group in West Palm Seaside, “Winning in November starts off with Florida.” That state’s major is March 17.

Bloomberg scored a victory in American Samoa on Tuesday, although he has yet to win any states.

He claims, “No matter how several we win tonight, we have accomplished something no one particular else imagined was doable.” He claims that feat was soaring “from 1% in the polls to staying a contender for the Democratic nomination for president.”

Bloomberg has expended $500 million of his personal income on marketing campaign advertising and marketing.

8: 50 p.m.

It is a two individual race ideal now in Texas with Sen. Bernie Sanders and previous Vice President Joe Biden at the top of the race.

As of 8: 50 p.m., Biden experienced a slight guide in excess of Sanders, 26% to 25%. There are 228 delegates at stake in Texas.

Click on right here to see the most up-to-date quantities from Texas.

__

8: 45 p.m.

Joe Biden has opened Tremendous Tuesday with a trio of victories in critical Southern states, making on momentum that has quickly revived his Democratic presidential marketing campaign in new times. Bernie Sanders grabbed a earn in house-point out Vermont, when Biden took Alabama and the battleground states of North Carolina and Virginia.

Polls were closing throughout several of the 14 states voting, but it was ongoing in Texas and California — indicating the night’s biggest winners remained unclear. A as soon as-jumbled major was getting to be an progressively perfectly-described fight in between Sanders and Biden after many former rivals endorsed the previous vice president on Monday.

__

8: 35 p.m.

Early returns from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s household point out of Massachusetts never search especially promising.

The to start with numbers display both of those former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders foremost Warren. Massachusetts has 91 delegates at stake.

__

8: 20 p.m.

Some California voters are ready in long traces mainly because of technical glitches connecting to the statewide voter database or also several end users trying to solid ballots at when. The secretary of state’s office environment reported election workers in 15 counties could not join to the statewide voter registration databases on Super Tuesday but that the issues have been fixed.

Los Angeles County’s new $300 million voting program also experienced issues. The electronic pollbooks have been working slowly but surely since so quite a few voters have been hoping to use them at the moment. Delays have been up to two hrs in some destinations. Technicians have extra additional products in some polling areas.

__

eight: 02 p.m.

Joe Biden has received Alabama’s Democratic presidential primary. The point out has 52 delegates at stake.

Black voters hold sway in the state’s Democratic voters, and Biden and Mike Bloomberg split the endorsements of the state’s biggest black political coalitions. The Alabama New South Coalition backed Biden, and the Alabama Democratic Conference supported Bloomberg.

Biden has also received Virginia and North Carolina, whilst Bernie Sanders has gained the primary in his residence condition, Vermont. Voting is still underway somewhere else in the state, such as California, the night’s greatest prize.

__

7: 50 p.m

An upbeat Elizabeth Warren is urging Democratic voters to cast ballots that will make them “proud” alternatively of listening to political pundits.

At a rally in Detroit on Tuesday night, the Massachusetts senator says “prediction has been a horrible business” and is encouraging people to vote with their “heart.” Warren has experienced lousy showings in the latest contests dominated by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and previous Vice President Joe Biden.

Men and women are still voting in many Super Tuesday states across the nation. Michigan’s main is next week, and Warren has scheduled a return excursion for Friday.

An undeterred Warren claims she will defeat President Donald Trump and is nonetheless operating for the reason that she thinks she will make the ideal president. She claims: “You don’t get what you really do not combat for. I am in this combat.”

__

seven: 40 p.m.

In accordance to CNN, previous New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg gained American Samoa. They have six delegates at stake.

The Bloomberg campaign told CNN it has 7 comprehensive-time staff members positioned in American Samoa.

7: 33 p.m.

Joe Biden has won North Carolina’s Democratic presidential main.

The state has 110 delegates at stake and is a person of the swing states for the 2020 election.

Biden has also gained Virginia’s principal, while Bernie Sanders has gained the key in his dwelling state, Vermont.

Voting is nevertheless underway somewhere else in the state, such as California, the night’s most significant prize.

You can monitor final results in North Carolina from our sister station in Raleigh.

__

seven: 02 p.m.

The night time starts with a projected acquire for Bernie Sanders in his house state of Vermont, in accordance to a number of stores.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has gained Virginia’s Democratic presidential key, according to the Related Press. His victory comes as polls started to shut in some states on Super Tuesday. Voting is underway elsewhere in the place, such as California, the night’s greatest prize.

Virginia has 99 delegates at stake. It has been thought of a tossup condition that is increasingly moving to the still left.

The outcomes of the Democratic main in Virginia, with its assorted electoral terrain of rural, city, and suburban voters, could be a important indicator of which Democrat will be chosen to encounter President Donald Trump in the standard election.

__

6: 55 p.m.

The to start with effects will be accessible minutes from now in each Vermont and Virginia. Bernie Sanders is envisioned to acquire his home point out of Vermont. Sanders’ to start with take a look at of the evening will come in Virginia where Joe Biden is anticipated to have a sturdy displaying.

__

6: 30 p.m.

Several Democratic voters in Super Tuesday’s presidential primaries built up their minds just ahead of casting a ballot — a indicator of fluidity in a race a short while ago upended by Joe Biden’s blowout in South Carolina. The share of late deciders ranged from about a quarter of voters in Texas to roughly half in Minnesota, according to AP VoteCast surveys of voters in many Tremendous Tuesday contests.

Reasonable and conservative voters in every condition were being a little much more possible than their liberal counterparts to delay a determination to the previous minute. The indecision shows voters grappling with their selections in a race that is altering speedily.

__

6: 20 p.m.

A point out Democratic Bash spokeswoman says a judge has prolonged voting hours in Tennessee’s 2nd-largest county just after four Democratic presidential candidates sued to continue to keep Tremendous Tuesday polls open up soon after tornado harm in the Nashville-place county. The extreme weather conditions harmed additional than a dozen voting areas in Davidson County earlier Tuesday.

Tennessee Democratic Occasion spokeswoman Emily Cupples reported a decide in the county dominated that polling destinations in the county must be stored open until eight p.m. local time. Five so-known as megasites in which everyone in the twister-stricken county can vote will be open till 10 p.m. underneath the judge’s ruling.

__

three: 40 p.m.

Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane, have returned household to Vermont to vote in Tremendous Tuesday’s presidential principal, with the senator telling reporters he is looking forward to carrying out effectively.

As he arrived at the polling spot in Burlington Tuesday early morning, Sanders informed a group of reporters that his campaign is about defeating President Donald Trump, whom he named “the most dangerous president in the modern day history of our place.”

Sanders says his campaign is also about creating an economic climate and govt “that will work for all and not just the couple.”

He says, “We are placing together a multi-generational, multi-racial motion of persons who are standing up for justice, and to conquer Donald Trump, we are heading to need to have to have the major voter turnout in the historical past of this nation.”

Sanders adds: “We need vitality. We need to have pleasure. I feel our marketing campaign is that marketing campaign.”

__

three: 10 p.m.

President Donald Trump predicts the super Tuesday contests will make for an “interesting evening of television” as his Democratic rivals compete for the biggest chunk of delegates to be awarded in the race to operate against him this November.

“I think it’s going to be a pretty interesting evening of tv and I will be seeing,” Trump instructed reporters Tuesday as he visited the Nationwide Institutes of Well being.

Trump acknowledges that Joe Biden has “come up a little bit” as moderates coalesced all-around his marketing campaign. And he is repeating his allegations that the Democratic institution is “trying to get it away” from Bernie Sanders, the progressive Vermont senator primary who retains a slender delegate count guide.

Trump says he does not have a most loved to run against this drop, incorporating, “I’ll get any individual I have to.”

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 03: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Garden of the White Residence as he returns on March three, 2020 in Washington, DC. The president was returning from a vacation to the Nationwide Institutes of Wellness in Bethesda, Maryland the place he visited the vaccine investigation heart there as the world wide danger from the coronavirus looms significant. (Photograph by Drew Angerer/Getty Illustrations or photos)

__

one: 45 p.m.

1 of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign co-chairs states billionaire Mike Bloomberg will owe voters an rationalization if he does not do effectively throughout 14 Super Tuesday major states.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti stopped just shorter of expressing Bloomberg must fall out if he does not overtake Biden to complete the evening next nationally in delegates guiding present-day chief Bernie Sanders.

“If your thesis is Joe Biden’s not viable and he suddenly gets to be viable, I consider you have to reveal to persons what is your new working concept,” Garcetti instructed The Associated Press. “Or, God bless you, enable us gain the Senate, continue to keep the Dwelling and defeat Donald Trump.”

Bloomberg obtained in the race last tumble amid indications that Biden was a weak countrywide entrance-runner headed to terrible finishes in the early main states. Biden tanked in Iowa and New Hampshire, but rebounded to a distant second in Nevada and crushed the subject in the South Carolina major. That narrowed Sanders’ delegate guide to solitary digits heading into Tuesday’s primaries.

Garcetti suggests Sanders will direct voting in California, but claims Biden has momentum to slender Sanders’ gap and stop the night time in a solid place moving forward into supplemental March primaries.

___

one: 30 p.m.

Former FBI Director James Comey is throwing his support behind Democratic presidential applicant Joe Biden.

Comey tweeted Tuesday that he experienced voted in his to start with Democratic primary and that he believes the state desires a prospect “who cares about all Individuals and will restore decency, dignity to the office.”

Comey says “there’s a purpose Trump fears” Biden and “roots” for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Trump usually targets Biden on Twitter, calling him “Sleep Joe Biden” and lately mocking his discussion efficiency. The president also tweets about Sanders, declaring the Democrats are “staging a coup from Bernie!”

Comey has served in both Republican and Democratic administrations. He was fired as FBI director by Trump in May possibly 2017 and has been a chief antagonist of the president’s because then.

___

11: 15 a.m.

Mike Bloomberg is acknowledging that his only path to the nomination is through a conference combat and recommended he may possibly not acquire any states on Super Tuesday.

Talking to reporters at a subject business in Miami, the businessman stated, “I never know irrespective of whether you are gonna win any” when he was requested which of the 14 states voting Tuesday he believed he could win.

Bloomberg additional, “You do not have to win states, you have to win delegates.” He prompt that no just one will get a greater part of delegates and “then you go to a convention, and we’ll see what comes about.”

Bloomberg was then asked if he wanted a contested conference and he explained, “I really do not believe that I can acquire any other way.”

The billionaire is showing up on the ballot for the very first time in the presidential race on Tuesday.

Democratic presidential applicant previous New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks in the course of a news meeting on Tuesday, March three, 2020, in Little Havana, a neighborhood in Miami. (AP Picture/Brynn Anderson)

___

9: 10 a.m.

Lethal tornadoes have affected Tremendous Tuesday voting in two southern states.

The Tennessee Democratic Social gathering is shifting some polling destinations ruined by lethal tornadoes that rolled by way of the Nashville place Monday night. The get together on twitter states that voters assigned to 18 polling areas can vote at a selected superior college, church and neighborhood heart.

Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 properties and killing at minimum seven folks. A single of the twisters induced intense destruction in downtown Nashville. Law enforcement said officers and hearth crews had been responding to about 40 making collapses close to the metropolis.

In Alabama, 7 poll personnel ended up having completely ready to open up the doors to voters at the Lawley Senior Exercise Middle southwest of Birmingham when cellphone alerts started going off with a tornado warning about six: 45 a.m. Tuesday, mentioned volunteer Gwen Thompson.

She mentioned they went into the toilet and were Ok, but trees have been down. The storm knocked out electrical energy, Thompson reported, but the precinct’s two digital voting equipment experienced battery backups and a several persons experienced cast ballots fewer than an hour later on.

“We’ve voting by flashlight,” Thompson claimed. (edited)

The early-early morning storms in Alabama destroyed homes and toppled trees. Winds as potent as 60 mph (97 kph) ended up claimed by the Countrywide Climate Support. Tornado warnings issued in at least five counties.

__

8 a.m.

A super PAC supporting Joe Biden‘s presidential bid is operating a robocall in some Super Tuesday states showcasing favourable terms about Biden from previous President Barack Obama.

Amanda Loveday of Unite the State PAC says the get in touch with is running by way of Tuesday in Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

The call functions audio from a speech in which Obama calls Biden “a statesman, chief who sees clearly the troubles struggling with The usa in a modifying world.”

A spokeswoman for Obama explained the robocall from Biden’s tremendous PAC did not total to an endorsement and the previous president’s office environment was not conscious that the team prepared to use the previous audio.

Several candidates in the race have run television ads that includes good sentiments from Obama, whilst he has endorsed no one particular.

Fourteen states vote in Tuesday’s major. Loveday mentioned the contact also ran in South Carolina right before its key very last Saturday and could be applied in other states that vote in the potential.

(The Involved Push contributed to this report)