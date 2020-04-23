WATCH: Staying quiet at night, it’s not like Friday

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 / 10:36 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 22, 2020 / 11:25 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

NOW:

The clear skies were clear and it was getting cold again tonight, with temperatures between 25 and 30 as the high pressure would keep us high and dry.

Today’s date:

Warmer weather will populate the region on Thursday and make another cloud with perhaps a little rainfall Thursday afternoon that may start as a little rainfall, especially across the mountains. The most likely time for the event to take place in Syracuse is between 3-6 p.m.

It will remain chilly, but it will not be as good as it is with less wind than tomorrow. The Highs are expected to make the midsize to 40s.

Daylight hours:

The low tide that is going down south will make it rainy on CNY last night and the Adirondacks can be passed down to 30s to 40. There may also be windy weather.

Friday:

A little trouble will slowly disappear to the southwest of the rainy season in the middle of the day and most of the evening bites. As the pressure tends to push through the north the sun can be blown away from Syracuse northwards later. Highs will be in their 40s and 50s.

WEEKENDI:

The weekend looks to Central New York where Saturday is the preferred day. Expect high pressure to protect us more, if not Saturday some sun and maybe a few rainstorms facing the west. The mountains will be in the 50s and maybe 60 if we see enough sun.

It shows an area of ​​high pressure coming down the East Willwa near us to provide enough rain to close the weekend which can fall even in the form of snow tomorrow and Sunday / Sunday across the country. is high. The highs can be in the 40s over the weekend.

By the way, the average ranking will be in the 60s last weekend of April.

.