Watch: Sting in Las Vegas: “I can create my world there”

January 24 (UPI) – Sting showed up Jimmy Kimmel Live and discussed how excited he is for his upcoming Las Vegas residency, as this will give the musician a personal space in which to perform.

“Actually, it’s something I’m really looking forward to if you have your own room and your own space because I can create my world there. Invite people to my world,” said the rock star on Thursday.

Sting said that his shows in Las Vegas would be different from his normal concerts.

“I usually do my shows, it’s just music and it’s really good lights. It’s a good show, but there is no theater element. So I’m going to explore this thing, have a dancer or two, a fantastic backdrop,” he said ,

Sting will perform 16 shows in Las Vegas from May 22nd to September 2nd.

Sting also discussed his musical The last ship which is touring in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington DC, St. Paul, Minnesota and Detroit. The last ship is inspired by his childhood when he grew up near a shipyard.

“One day I realized that I had been given a gift. I was born in this epic landscape, a surreal industrial landscape that had an amazing impact on me. The symbolism of ships and what these men did really convinced me I who I am, “said Sting.

“As a debt to my community, I wanted to honor her with a story that honors her,” he continued.