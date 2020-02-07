Watch 'Stranger Things'' Dustin Star in a new Green Day video

Green Day have released a new video for their title “Meet Me On The Roof” with Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo – see below.

The new video, released on the day the band releases their new album “Father Of All …”, is a leather-clad White Knuckle tour filled with motorcycles.

In the video, Matarazzo adores motorcycle stuntman Willie Jackson (played by Billie Joe Armstrong) before finally meeting him at the end of the video – see below.

“Father Of All …” is Green Day’s 13th album. Andrew Trendell from NME wrote in a four-star review of the album: “The political punks – shock horror! – Avoid politics and have good old knees. “

“Green Day was bold and brazen and free from delusions. Their intentions become clear when you compare two of the band’s record sleeves: “American Idiot” was a heart like a hand grenade, “Father Of All” is a unicorn that vomits a rainbow. Don’t try to make sense of it. Just enjoy it. “

NME spoke to Green Day in their rehearsal room in Oakland, California for today’s Big Read (February 7th) and discussed everything about “Father Of All …”, inspired Billie Eilish and the idea of ​​Donald Trump at one of her shows and more to meet.

“We all have a real desire to leave this music on this planet because it will be much longer than we are,” bass player Mike Dirnt told NME. “It’s timeless. It meant something to me for a hell of a long time. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done – it’s just a fact.”

The band will go on the Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy this year – this week the bands have added Australian and New Zealand dates to the steadily growing run.