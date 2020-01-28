Watch: Stray Kids performs English version of “Double Knot” on “Good Day New York”

Stray Kids has returned to “Good Day New York” as they prepare for the start of their “District 9: Unlock” world tour!

During the morning American talk show, members talked about their performances, the upcoming concert and much more. Felix shared, “We choreograph all of our moves, and every performance we do is up to us to do it.” When asked if they saw their fans outside, Bang Chan replied with the yes, and the guys were surprised to hear some people had been there since 2 am

Bang Chan named eating a lot of food something they wanted to do in New York that they couldn’t do the last time they were there, and shared that Han wanted to try the cheesecake from New York.

When asked which particular song they were looking forward to at their concert, Felix named “Miroh”. He shared that when they last ran, “This time it will be a little different.”

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgh0fYcf2qo (/ embedded)

Check out Stray Kids performing their English version of “Double Knot” below!

200128 Stray Kids – Double Knot (english version) pic.twitter.com/DWJ6aUJTFK

– 케챱 ² (@WE_HYUNJIN_U) January 28, 2020

Stray Kids’ world tour begins January 29 with their concert in New York at the Hulu Theater.

How do you feel in this article?