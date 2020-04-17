Watch: Suho ExO With “Let’s Love,” Sharing Her Dream, And More “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook”

Suho EXO appeared as a guest on “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” to talk about her first mini album, “Portrait Pictures”!

In the April 17 episode of Sketchbook “Yoo Hee Yeol,” Suho sang the title track “Let’s Love” on the mini album as well as the cover of NELL’s “Vain Hope.” He shared the meaning of the song, saying, “Come on, Love” as an EXO team slogan. This song also means that even though we all have scars, we should still love them. “

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNuztWbuwSw (/ displaying)

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RK7m5yYx3T0 (/ displaying)

He added, “It took me a year to prepare the album. Last year, I went to Paris and inspired Vincent van Gogh’s portrait. Because this is a solo album, I want to share a personal story.”

Suho, who is involved in the composition of the album explains, “I write a lot of notes. I get a lot and it can be a mind map.”

Asked what the most recent note was, Suho replied, “I wrote a note about the display windows. There are many luxury stores outside our company so I have a lot of window displays. I think that what we see outside is different from what you would see from inside. ”

She continued, “the equivalent of a life that I as a celebrity Suho. If you see it as the story of a couple, it’s a story about a man who did not to be honest, but that is fairly young with true feelings.” Inspired by the idea, however, Yoo Hee Yeol make songs that doesn’t fit Suho.

Yoo Hee Yeol says that Suho has spent half his life as a singer. Suho comments, “Since my sophomore year of high school, I have been a coach for about six and a half years. I am thrilled to have been a part of EXO and to have met EXO-L (EXO show). my life now. Instead of thinking about myself as someone special, I think that I have people who have special duties. I want to be an artist who can sing and act. “

Speaking of his musical debut, Suho refers to, “I do music” of The Man Who Laughs. “At university, I love acting. It’s a production that makes me happy. I have to sing, act, dance, and meet fans. I love it.” She even sang some of the songs “Open Your Eyes,” earning praise from Yoo Hee Yeol .

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FdhvsuQzizU (/ displaying)

Yoo Hee Yeol also asked Suho, “What is Kim Jun Myeon’s (Suho’s birth name) dream?” Suho replied, “I want to be a role model. Recently director Bong Joon Ho got the award with great ‘Parasite’ performances in foreign award. Performance is going to allow someone else’s dream. I want to be like them.”

