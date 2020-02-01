Watch: Suho from EXO and Kyuhyun from Super Junior sing songs from their musical + attempt to guess SEVENTEEN Lyrics

EXO’s Suho and Super Junior’s Kyuhyun had a blast on “Amazing Saturday”!

The two SM Entertainment label mates, who are both currently starring in the musical “The Laughing Man”, appeared as guests during the February 1 broadcast of the tvN variety show .

Kyuhyun started the episode by singing a song from the musical before introducing himself as the character of Gwynplaine. Following Kyuhyun’s example, Suho also started with a song but laughed before greeting the viewers.

During the famous quiz segment of “Amazing Saturday”, the actors and guests have to guess the words of part of a song after listening to a short clip. Asked about his listening skills, Suho replied, “I don’t think my hearing is so good, but my sense of smell is really good. I can identify who someone is by their smell, and I can also tell who was sitting in the seat before me. “

This week’s song was “Clap,” SEVENTEEN’s 2017 song. The cast had trouble with the band’s songs in the past, and they reacted with mixed emotions when they heard they were still guessing. lyrics of a song by SEVENTEEN. When he heard the title, however, Suho smiled and said confidently, “I know this song well.” Kyuhyun, on the other hand, remarked, “I was in the military (when the song came out).”

Everyone threw themselves on the chorus of the song before listening to the part whose lyrics had to be guessed. The actors and guests noted their best assumptions and reviewed their responses with each other.

The staff then showed the face of the person who received the most correct letters, and Suho’s face was revealed on the screen, surprising everyone, including himself. “As expected from our chef,” commented the cast.

Later, in order to earn snacks, the actors and guests played a game in which they listened to a computer-generated voice read the lyrics aloud and tried to guess the title of the song.

After hearing the words, Kyuhyun started laughing and waving his arms in frustration. Suho raised his hand and guessed “DALLA d’ITZY”, and was surprised when the host said he was wrong. Park Na Rae then took the opportunity to respond: “DALLA DALLA” from ITZY. However, Boom surprised her by asking her for the Korean spelling for the ITZY name, and the actress answered incorrectly.

In the end, Shin Dong Yup won the snack by correctly answering the name of the group, the spelling and the title of the song.

