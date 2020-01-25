Watch: Suho from EXO and Kyuhyun from Super Junior Wow “Amazing Saturday” Cast In New Preview

EXO’s Suho and Super Junior’s Kyuhyun will appear on tvN’s “Amazing Saturday”!

On January 25, tvN released a preview of next week’s episode starring the two SM Entertainment label comrades, both of whom are currently playing in the musical “The Man Who Laughs.”

In the clip, Suho admits with a smile that his hearing is not very good, but he expresses his confidence in his keen sense of smell. However, when Park Na Rae asks if he can smell the food right now, Suho shakes his head in confusion and says he’s not sure. Kyuhyun jokes: “I think your nose is also blocked.”

Suho later declares that he now thinks he has the experience of being a leader and not a follower, explaining, “I am now 30 years old, so I have to raise my own family [of followers] too.”

The actors then launch their “official project to make Suho a leader”, recognizing his leadership skills. The EXO member uses his reasoning power to bring the cast closer to the right answer and even manages to get a close-up of his face on the screen.

Host Boom also mentions that this is Kyuhyun’s second time in the series and refers to him as “mostly family.” Kyuhyun jokes: “I have only been here twice and am I family?” Appearance on the program to solve questions with ease.

Watch this episode of “Amazing Saturday” when it airs February 1 at 7:40 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the overview below!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xSCIJbwAwE [/ integrated]

How do you feel in this article?