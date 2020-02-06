Watch: Sunmi Launches OST Dramatic MV “Gotta Go” for Web Drama “XX” with Hani from EXID

Sunmi’s “Gotta Go” clip is out!

On February 6, Sunmi’s OST video clip for the MBC web drama “XX” was released.

“XX” is a joint production between MBC and Playlist and tells the story of Yoon Nana (Hani from EXID), XX’s chief bartender who conflicts with the new privileged owner of the bar Lee Rumi (Hwang Seung Eon) , who was once Noon Nana’s best friend.

An extract from “Gotta Go” played in the first teaser of “XX” in which Sunmi makes a special appearance. As her loud rhythm and dramatic sounds combine with the unique sound of Sunmi, the OST heightens the tension between Yoon Nana and Lee Rumi in the clip.

The OST will be broadcast on music streaming sites at 6 p.m. KST today. After Sunmi, singer-songwriter Jukjae will also release his OST “Fixx me”.

Take a look at the “Gotta Go” clip below!

“XX” is broadcast on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. KST on V Live, Naver TV, Facebook and YouTube, as well as Friday evenings at 12.50 p.m. KST on MBC.

Watch the latest episode of “XX” with English subtitles on Viki below!

