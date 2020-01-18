Watch: Sunmi performs at the wedding of 2 fans who have supported her for 14 years

Sunmi fulfilled the dreams of two fans on their wedding day!

On January 18, Sunmi shared a photo of a canned drink from a wedding. She wrote, “I can’t believe a day like this has happened in my life. Live happily together, couple of fans. “

The personalized label on the box begins with the name Sunmi between two purple hearts, followed by the hashtags “Welcome, is this your first time at the wedding of an idol fan?”, “I can’t believe let my bias sing my ceremonial song, “” One and only Lee Sunmi, “” Thank you Lee Sunmi, “” We love you Lee Sunmi, “” The best singer of my life Lee Sunmi, “” We want to be Sunmi’s ducklings forever, “and” We always encourage you energetically. “

Earlier in the day, clips of Sunmi performing at the wedding were posted on social media. A Twitter user wrote, “Today, January 18, two 14-year-old Wonder Girls fans are getting married. Sunmi came to sing the song of congratulations out of loyalty, and the song of congratulations was “Gashina” haha. She sang the congratulatory song, waited, and even posed for the group photo with all the guests. She is awesome. It is true loyalty. Isn’t it really cool? My (favorite) singer, Lee Sunmi. “

Check out the clip of Sunmi serenading the couple with his hit song below!

1/18 오늘 14 년차 원더걸스 팬 끼리 결혼 하는데 의리 로 축가 불러 주러 온 선미 축가 는 가시나 ㅋ ㅋㅋㅋ 축가 부르고 기다렸다가 하객 단체 사진 도 같이 찍고 갔다 멋있다 이게 의리 다 진짜 멋있지 내 가수 이선미 pic.twitter.com/z5hNFmCSjT

– 세키 (@ regret365) January 18, 2020

