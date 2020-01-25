Watch: Sunmi shares a heartwarming story of playing for 2 longtime fans at their wedding

Last week, Sunmi revealed that she played for two of her knot fans, and has now shared the whole story of the wedding day!

The video follows the beautiful ceremony between the couple, who explained: “We are fans who supported Wonder Girls, this year being our 14th. We met at the Sunmi fan meeting, and then we saw each other the next day at the Yubin concert. Glad to see us, we started a conversation. “

When it was time for Sunmi to appear, the bride and groom pulled out the light sticks for Sunmi and Wonder Girls in anticipation. She appeared on stage and said, “I was doing an interview on” Entertainment Weekly, “and the two said they were going to get married. I made a promise to sing at their wedding. “Sunmi then added,” This is the first time I have seen something like this in all my time as a celebrity, I feel so weird, “and congratulated the couple.

Sunmi then performed “Gashina” for the couple and even brought dancers to complete the scene. She joined the couple after the ceremony and took photos with them. The couple proudly held their light sticks and Sunmi held a banner to celebrate the couple’s wedding. After all the photos were taken, the couple thanked Sunmi for coming and she cried thanking them for inviting her.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvLLg3jv420

