Watch: Super Junior Shares “Timeless” Shadow Teaser

Jan 16 (UPI) – South Korean boy band Super Junior is developing a concept for their upcoming album Timeless,

The K-Pop group released clips of its members on the set of an atmospheric photo shoot on Thursday.

The short videos show the Super Junior members Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun, who wear dark clothes and pose in dramatic light.

Super Junior described the clips as a “shadow” version of his “jacket films”.

Super Junior previously released “Bright” concept photos of members posing in light clothing against a white background.

Timeless is a repackaged version of the group’s ninth studio album, Time_Slip, released in October. Time_Slip contains the singles “Show”, “Somebody New”, “The Crown”, “I Think I” and “Super Clap”.

Timeless will contain the title track “2YA2YAO”. The album is scheduled for January 28th.