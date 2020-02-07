Watch: Taylor Swift releases lyric video for ‘The Man’

February 7 (UPI) – Taylor Swift released an animated lyric video for her song “The Man” on Friday, which will appear on her latest album Lover,

The video shows an animated businesswoman who appears small next to huge business people.

The woman climbs a long, metaphorical career ladder to find that further obstacles await her upstairs.

She tries to navigate a series of stairs as giant men walk past easily. The woman then falls, but is saved by a giant woman who leads her on an easier path that is filled with others like her.

“I’m so tired of running as fast as I can. I wonder if I can get there faster if I’m a man. And I’m sick of them coming back to me. Because if I’m a man, then me.” would be the man, “Swift sings on the track.

Swift recently moved from Sony / ATV Music Publishing and signed with the Universal Music Publishing Group. With this step, the entire future creative performance of the pop star is placed under Universal.