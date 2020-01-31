Watch: Ted Danson praises the finale of the “Good Place” series

January 31 (UPI) – The good place Star Ted Danson thinks the series finale was a “perfect goodbye” from the show.

The 72-year-old actor praised the episode on Friday today aired on NBC after the final on Thursday.

The good place was directed by Michael Schur with Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto. Danson said he saw the final on Wednesday with his co-stars.

“We shouldn’t say that … It was perfect,” Danson said of the episode. “It was an absolutely perfect farewell.”

“It was really nice because we had goodbye all year round,” he added. “We knew it was coming to an end. We knew that Mike had told his story and didn’t want to vamp. He wanted to go his way.”

Danson confirmed that he and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, had once stayed in their house. Steenburgen appears in the Good place Final.

“Mary let everyone come over,” Danson said of the sleepover. “It makes a party even better if you wake up and have coffee and remember.”

Danson shared a video of his Wrap On Set series on Instagram on Thursday.

“This was the most beautiful day that reflects the most beautiful show I have ever seen,” he says in the clip. “I’ll never forget it. Lots of love.”

The good place had a four-season run on NBC. The series follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Bell), a woman who wakes up in the afterlife in a heavenly utopia known as “The Good Place”.