Watch: Tesla Model S launched after level crossing at 170 km / h – News

In recent years, the world has learned that electric cars not only help the environment, but also have extreme performance that matches that of modern supercars.

This power in the right hands can make incredible driving, but when things get out of hand, that huge acceleration can lead to terrifying situations like this.

These are images of a 2018 collision, but they resurfaced following an investigation into what actually happened on August 28, 2018 in Barrie, America.

According to a local report, James Phipps, 48, was traveling in his 2016 Tesla Model S when he crashed into the crossing at immense speed. It’s pretty obvious that Phipps has exceeded the posted 50 km / h limit.

His actual speed was estimated to be around 170 km / h when he hit the crossover, which then launched the Tesla about 30 meters before crossing the center line and colliding with a tree.

Miraculously, Phipps and his passenger managed to escape the collision with only minor injuries. It was later discovered that, while the passenger was wearing a seat belt, Phipps was not.

In court, Phipps said, “I don’t remember too much. I think it was a restaurant we were going to. I didn’t know the tracks were there. It’s not a road I usually go down. I know i was going too fast and when i saw the slope i hit the brake but i must have hit the side of the pedal and i think i ended up hitting the gas. “

Phipps was charged with dangerous motor vehicle driving and pleaded not guilty.

