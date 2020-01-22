Watch: Tesla Model X splits in two after collision with Nissan GT-R – News

Home / News / Watch: Tesla Model X halved after collision with Nissan GT-R

Tesla can build some of the safest vehicles on the road in the world, but a recent abnormal accident in America shows that excessive speed can change everything in a fraction of a second.

According to a local report, the accident occurred when a Nissan GT-R crossed a red light and crashed into a Tesla Model X crossing the intersection.

Speed ​​was obviously a factor in the collision, as the GT-R struck the electric SUV with enough force to split it in half, letting the rear section bounce off the intersection.

Fortunately, no passenger was traveling in the rear seats of the Model X at the time, otherwise they would almost certainly be dead. The driver and passenger of the GT-R were taken to hospital after the accident, but are expected to recover.

Miraculously, the driver of the Tesla managed to escape the collision with a minor leg injury and was seen making the sign of the cross moments after the accident. He told reporters that the GT-R was traveling so fast that he didn’t even see it coming, but just felt the impact.

A total of four vehicles were involved in the accident, as the rear of the Tesla was screened in both a black Volkswagen and a red Mustang after the initial impact. The fact that no pedestrian was injured is a miracle in itself.

One can imagine that the driver of the Nissan GT-R will be condemned to a severe penalty once released from the hospital and brought to justice.

.