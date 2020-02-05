Watch: Tesla’s sentinel mode captures the vile act of vandals on camera – News

Home / News / Watch: Tesla’s sentinel mode surprises the vile act of vandals in front of the camera

Since the introduction of Tesla Model 3 to the world, countless anti-Tesla vandals have been exposed on the Internet thanks to the integrated security camera system dubbed “ Sentry Mode ”.

Although we have seen the cameras produce the standard hitting and kicking footage, this video takes it to the next level, as a Model 3 managed to catch the offender peeing on another example that was parked in front.

Like other videos in sentry mode, the high-definition camera captures the face of the vandal, as well as other identifiable aspects, so that the authorities should have no trouble identifying and catching it.

According to local reports, this video was taken at Hackney in London earlier this week. The original poster of the video mentioned that he had posted this video with the intention of catching the “idiot” who plays in the video.

Tesla’s sentinel mode works by using motion sensors to trigger a set of cameras located around the vehicle. A camera is mounted on each exterior mirror, another in the front bumper and a fourth above the rear license plate.

Thanks to a small percentage of public disgust for the American brand EV, the Sentry Mode captures are almost its own kind of video on the Internet, with hundreds of offenders caught red-handed.

