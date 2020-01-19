January 19 (UPI) – The San Francisco 49ers, who ran behind Tevin Coleman, were excluded from the NFC championship game on Sunday due to a shoulder injury.

Coleman left in the second quarter of the NFC title game against the Green Bay Packers. The 49ers announced that the traffic jam will not return to matchup.

Less than 10 minutes before half-time, Coleman fell clumsily on his right arm after being knocked out by Packer’s safety Adrian Amos in a 4-yard run. Coleman immediately seemed to be in pain when the 49ers’ training personnel crashed into the field.

After a few minutes on the field, Coleman was able to get up, but could not run away on his own. He was brought into the locker room with a cart and later shut out for the rest of the game.

Coleman ended the first half with 21 yards on six runs. In his absence, Raheem Mostert recorded 160 yards and three touchdowns with 14 broadcasts before halftime.

The 49ers had a 27-0 lead over the Packers at half-time.