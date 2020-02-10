Watch: the actors of “Crash Landing on You” get closer behind the scenes of the video

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin kept the sparks alive during the filming of “Crash Landing on You”.

On February 9, tvN released a new behind-the-scenes video of the actors filming episodes 13 and 14.

The clip started with Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin repeating the scene where he surprises her with a few rings for her birthday. He became confused about the hand he had left and made the staff laugh with his question about the intertwining of their fingers.

On another set, Yoo Soo Bin toured with Choi Ji Woo who appeared in cameo like herself in the series. The actress asked Yoo Soo Bin where he got the hat that closely resembled the one worn by his co-star Kwon Sang Woo in “Stairway to Heaven”.

Choi Ji Woo, Yoo Soo Bin and the director giggled when discussing the recreation of the iconic line from the 2003 drama. She struggled to hold back her laughter and cracked during the wrapped shoot. The actress then took selfies with Yoo Soo Bin, and the actor commented, “I’m so nervous!

Seo Ji Hye pronounced aftershocks and punches while rehearsing for his scene with Kim Jung Hyun. She asked him how she should approach her scene of daring kisses before grabbing her by the collar for a woodcock. The actress lost her balance during an attempt and chuckled before trying again.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin met in the hospital room to film the scene where he showed the various scars on his body. Too enthusiastic about his battle scars, he accelerated them before Son Ye Jin could finish his lines. She also highlighted her playfulness by not letting go of her. The actress hung on to her head even after the director finished filming the necessary scene and fixed her hair. The couple continued to have fun during the shooting and showed their chemistry with improvised lines.

The last two episodes of “Crash Landing on You” will air Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 p.m. KST. Check out the clip below:

