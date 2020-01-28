Watch: The actors of “Itaewon Class” are playful but professional behind the scenes of their poster shoot

JTBC released a new behind-the-scenes clip of the “Itaewon Class” cast shooting their posters!

“Itaewon Class” is based on a webtoon of the same name and tells the story of young people gathered by their stubbornness and their passion as they pursue their dreams at Itaewon.

The shooting begins with the main cast who exudes charisma and confidence as they tease the tense conflict between Dan Bam and Jang Ga. Their characters are presented one by one, starting with Park Seo Joon, who plays Park Sae Roy. He is a passionate entrepreneur who opens a restaurant called Dan Bam in Itaewon with the help of his friends and challenges the food industry conglomerate Jang Ga in the process. Kim Da Mi will play Jo Yi Seo, a social media influencer and manager of Dan Bam. Yoo Jae Myung portrays Jang Ga’s cold CEO Jang Dae Hee, while Kwon Nara plays Jang Ga’s strategic director and Park Sae Roy’s first love, Oh Soo Ah.

Then, the shooting of Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi, where they look exactly like their Webtoon counterparts.

The last one is the group shooting of the remaining Dan Bam team. The cast comfortably enjoys a range of snacks while posing in a fun way for the camera. Kim Da Mi perches on the couch and Park Seo Joon jokes: “You are not supposed to go up there with shoes on.” Other characters are introduced, starting with Lee Joo Young and Chris Ryan, who play the employees of Dan Bam Ma Hyun Yi and Tony Kim, respectively. Kim Dong Hee plays Jang Geun Soo, who is both an employee of Dan Bam and the second son of Jang Dae Hee. The last employee is Choi Seung Kwon, played by Ryu Kyung Soo.

Watch the full creation clip below!

JTBC’s “Itaewon Class” will be presented on January 31 at 10:50 pm KST. Check out the latest teaser here!

