Watch: The Boyz Bring New Energy to Their First Performance “Immortal Songs”

The Boyz made his first appearance on “Immortal Songs!” From KBS

The February 1 episode of “Immortal Songs” featured songs from Ha Choon Hwa & Hyun Chul and performances by Choi Jung Won, Hyun Jin Young, Kim Kyung Ho, Kwak Dong Hyun, Min Woo Hyuk, Jung Mi Ae, Choi Ye Geun, U. Ji and The Boyz.

During the interview segment, The Boyz said that he was grateful to their fans for their European tour and their surprise and joy at their worldwide popularity. Ju Haknyeon also shared that he was honored to be on “Immortal Songs” with such incredible senior artists, especially since he was a huge fan of Kim Kyung Ho.

The Boyz covered “Arirang Mokdong” by Ha Choon Hwa, the refrain of which is often played during sporting events. The song was originally written by the late Park Choon Suk, but many artists, including Ha Choon Hwa, have redone it over the years.

At the end of the episode, the musical actor Min Woo Hyuk beat the other artists to gain the final victory on the show.

