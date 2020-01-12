Watch: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes saves a penalty with a toe resistance and finds Travis Kelce for a goal

Loading...

January 12 (UPI) – Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes crowned the Chiefs’ rally in the first half with a spectacular touchdown pass that brought Travis Kelce to a close end in Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans ,

Mahomes and the Chiefs had less than a minute to go in the second quarter and were in third place on the Texan 5-yard line. Mahomes fell back and rolled to the left sideline when three Texas defenders chased him.

As Mahomes approached the border, the 24-year-old gunslinger slowed and pulled his left foot to avoid an illegal penalty for the forward pass. He then gave a quick punch to Kelce, who brought in the pass for a 5-yard notch.

The Texans took a 24-0 lead in Sunday’s playoff game after several mistakes by the chiefs. Mahomes stopped the bleeding, eventually leading Kansas City on four rounds and 28 straight points to end the first half by 28-24.

Mahomes completed 12 out of 22 passes and recorded 178 yards and four touchdowns in the first half.