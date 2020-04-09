Watch the Chilling Catching Killer Serial: Sam Little Trailer

Get ready, true crime fans.

Catch a Serial Killer: Sam Little is coming to Oxygen (on Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m.) as part of the 12 Dark Days of Serial Killers event, and you can watch the exclusive trailer here.

Just two years ago, 78 years old Sam Little claimed to have killed more than 90 women in 17 different states in a 35-year suicide attempt. Since then, the FBI has confirmed 50 victims of the most prolific serial killers in the United States.

In the trailer, the former prosecutor and investigative reporter Beth Karas talk to some of the key players in Little’s case, including those who are safe.

“I remember thinking, ‘I’m not going to get it out,'” a woman told Karas.

Several of Little’s self-described victims are also featured in the clip, as Little has been commissioned by law enforcement to personally draw their faces in hand-drawn portraits in hopes of identifying the unknown.

Little can be seen, both in court and during interviews with the authorities.

“They don’t know who did it,” Little said. “I’ll go back to the same town sometime, picking me another wine.”

This element — a bit that cannot be traced — is important to Karas. At one point in the preview, he asked, “How can Sam Little survive this for three and a half years?”

Maybe Serial Killer Arrest: Sam Little will start answering Karas questions.

