Watch the college basketball game with clubs and chairs crash into chaos between the State of Kansas and the University of Kansas

A college basketball game broke out in chaos when players from the University of Kansas and Kansas State University collided in a big brawl.

State rivals met at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday evening, and tensions were high before the game against Kansas ended in 81:60.

But when Silvio de Sousa tried to stress DaJuan Gordon with a punch block in the last few seconds, hell broke loose.

The benches of both teams cleared the ground to get involved in the brawl. The officials tried desperately to separate the two teams.

According to ESPN, only ten players were not kicked out of the game to finish the game in the last second.

The Kansas coach, Bill Self, who described the fight as “embarrassed,” admitted not to have seen the fight because he shook the opposing coach’s hand.

“Obviously, it’s an embarrassment,” said Self. “It’s not something to be proud of. What happened showed no signs of tenacity.

“It is a sign of immaturity and selfishness rather than tenacity.

“If I were a fan watching, depending on your perspective, nothing would tempt me to watch anymore.”

Jeff Long, Kansas Sports Director, said after the fight: “The behavior of some of our high school students at the end of today’s game against Kansas State was simply unacceptable and did not reflect who we are.

“Coach Self and I will review the incident with the Big 12 Conference and Kansas State to determine the ramifications.

“There is no place for this behavior in college athletics or here at the KU. I would like to apologize to the Big 12 Conference, Kansas State University, Gene Taylor, Bruce Weber and all fans for the lack of athleticism among members of our team that evening. “