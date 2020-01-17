Watch the fights against Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez for free before UFC 246 takes on Cowboy Cerrone

Conor McGregor will finally end his self-imposed mixed martial arts exile on Saturday night when he faces Donald Cerrone.

A clash with “Cowboy” at UFC 246 marks the first time fans have seen the Irishman in action since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

Instagram

Conor McGregor is said to be in the form of his life before UFC 246

Despite claiming that he had finally retired from sports after his second UFC loss, McGregor is truly back.

And if you believe his coaches and UFC doctors, “The Notorious” is said to look better than ever.

Before the lucrative fight for Floyd Mayweather or the serious allegations surrounding his private life, McGregor was the biggest star in martial arts and possibly also in sports.

His charismatic personality, razor-sharp wit and funny noises may have overshadowed the undeniable talent of the Irish.

Getty Images – Getty

The second fight against Nate Diaz was a classic forever

Getty Images

Conor McGregor was the first simultaneous two-weight world champion in UFC history

After a featherweight turmoil, he ended Joe Aldo’s dominant title in just 13 seconds with a perfectly placed left counterhand to send the Brazilian onto the big screen.

It turned out to be his last fight when he set out to repeat his success with the previous promotion of Cage Warriors as world champion with two weights and to target the light title.

However, the injury hit the champions Rafael dos Anjos, who impressed the world at UFC 196 with Nate Diaz as a late replacement and forced the Irish to retire in the second round.

The much anticipated rematch lived up to the hype and was even named the biggest welterweight fight in company history when McGregor demanded his revenge in an exciting competition.

The UFC posted the whole fight on their YouTube channel – check it out below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ZDqC5JHyFE [/ embed]

After the welterweight success, ‘The Notorious’ rose again into another weight class when he focused on the 155-pound belt – now wrapped around Eddie Alvarez’s waist.

Despite concerns about the power and aggression of “The Underground King”, McGregor looked flawless in Madison Square Garden and delivered one of the most dominant portrayals in a UFC title fight.

The 31-year-old effortlessly slipped in and out of range, dropping Alvarez three times in the first round alone before ending the fight in the third round.

And just like with the sequel to Diaz, the UFC published the entire fight on their YouTube channel to trigger the proverbial whistle of fans before McGregor brought his UFC back. Check it out below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5G0l-_bv_HI [/ embed]