Watch the first teaser trailer for “Fast & Furious 9”.

The first official teaser trailer for Fast & Furious 9 has been put online.

The clip you can see below shows Dom (Vin Diesel), who appears to be retired and repairing tractors on a farm while playing with his son.

A full trailer will land this Friday (October 31st). The action film will be released on May 22nd.

It is the second film in a trilogy that The Fast and the Furious will finally end. The last trio of films started in 2017 with Fast & Furious 8 (also known as The Fate of the Furious).

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2RQWIaLKKI (/ embed)

Paul Walker’s character could also return to the ninth film in the series, six years after the actor’s death.

In the meantime, Cardi B also recently got a role in the film when Diesel brought the news to the rapper with an Instagram post.

“I know I’m exhausted. We gave everything we could for this film. We put everything on the table, everything out there,” he says to the camera. Cardi agrees: “I’m tired, but I can’t wait. I won’t be in the front, that will be the best.

She recently appeared in Hustlers alongside stars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu.

In addition to Diesel, the cast members returning to Fast 9 include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges (aka Ludacris), Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. John Cena joins Cardi B and Ozuna as a newcomer.