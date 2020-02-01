Watch the first trailer for the next Fast & Furious film, F9

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – The Fast family is back together in the first trailer for Universal Pictures’ F9, the ninth main entry in the Fast and Furious series.

The footage shows Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), who live on a farm and raise Toretto’s son Brian, named after the character of the late Paul Walker. “Now that I’m a father, I can’t live a quarter of a mile at a time,” says Toretto. But what looks like a strange family situation becomes threatening when Letty gives Brian a necklace and says, “It’s for protection – from what’s to come.”

Vin Diesel’s “Dom” is brought back to “Fast” life in “F9”. (Universal Pictures)

It was clear that Dom couldn’t stay away from Fast Life for too long. “No matter how fast you are, no one is chasing her past,” he says of crazy auto stunts. “And mine just caught up with me.”

The trailer also shows John Cena’s new main opponent, Jacob, “a master thief, assassin, high-performance driver” – and Dom’s brother. It is also noteworthy that Sung Kang returns at the very end of the trailer as Han, who died in Tokyo Drift (although this film later plays in the fast timeline than some of the newer films).

(Universal Pictures)

The trailer debuted during The Road to F9’s concert at Maurice A. Ferre Park in Miami. The event was broadcast live on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The concert was moderated by The Fast and The Furious, Tyrese Gibson and Maria Menounos, and included performances by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth and the returning star Ludacris. Cardi B and Ozuna, both in the F9 series, also played during the concert.

Other franchise newcomers are Michael Rooker and UFC star Francis Ngannou. Jordana Brewster, who most recently appeared in “Furious 7”, returns to repeat her role as Toretto’s sister Mia. Director Justin Lin is also returning to the franchise to lead this new episode. Lin was one of the great creative forces that made the series the big blockbuster project it has become. He has directed four successive recordings: “The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift”, “Fast & Furious”, “Fast Five” and “Fast & Furious 6.”

“F9” will hit theaters on May 21.

By J. Kim Murphy

