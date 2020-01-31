Watch the Five Finger Death Punch text video for Full Circle

Five Finger Death Punch has released a lyrics video for their song Full Circle.

The track first came in early January, with the song that would appear on Ivan Moody and co’s upcoming studio album F8 – arriving on February 28.

Five Finger Death Punch has previously shared Inside Out from the successor of 2018’s And Justice For None.

Speaking about F8 earlier, guitarist Zoltan Bathory said: “We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous, couple of years as a band. We have not only weathered the storm, but have arrived better than ever on the other side.

“It was a focused, down-to-earth group that has recorded our most important album so far and appears without any question. This album stands for rebirth, progress, transcendence both personally and musically. “

Vocalist Moody added: “This album is absolution for me – everything I have done in my life has led to this moment.”

Five Finger Death Punch is currently touring Europe with Megadeth and Bad Wolves.

Five Finger Death Punch: F8

Five Finger Death Punch returns with their long-awaited eighth studio album entitled F8. The successor to 2018’s And Justice For None includes the lead singles Inside Out and Full Circle.View Deal

1. F8

2. Inside out

3. Full circle

4. Living The Dream

5. A little bit out

6. Bottom of the top

7. Being alone

8. Mother May I (Tic Toc)

9. Darkness settles in

10. This is war

11. Leave it all behind

12. Scar tissue

13. Brighter side of gray

14. Creating samples (bonus number)

15. Death Punch Therapy (bonus number)

16. Inside Out (Radio Edit) (bonus number)

Five Finger Death Punch tour with Megadeth and Bad Wolves

January 31: London Wembley Arena, United Kingdom

February 3: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany

February 4: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

February 6: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

February 8: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

February 9: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

February 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

February 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

February 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

February 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy

February 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

February 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

February 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary