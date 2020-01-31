Watch the Five Finger Death Punch text video for Full Circle

Five Finger Death Punch has released a lyrics video for their song Full Circle.
The track first came in early January, with the song that would appear on Ivan Moody and co’s upcoming studio album F8 – arriving on February 28.
Five Finger Death Punch has previously shared Inside Out from the successor of 2018’s And Justice For None.
Speaking about F8 earlier, guitarist Zoltan Bathory said: “We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous, couple of years as a band. We have not only weathered the storm, but have arrived better than ever on the other side.
“It was a focused, down-to-earth group that has recorded our most important album so far and appears without any question. This album stands for rebirth, progress, transcendence both personally and musically. “
Vocalist Moody added: “This album is absolution for me – everything I have done in my life has led to this moment.”
Five Finger Death Punch is currently touring Europe with Megadeth and Bad Wolves.
1. F8
2. Inside out
3. Full circle
4. Living The Dream
5. A little bit out
6. Bottom of the top
7. Being alone
8. Mother May I (Tic Toc)
9. Darkness settles in
10. This is war
11. Leave it all behind
12. Scar tissue
13. Brighter side of gray
14. Creating samples (bonus number)
15. Death Punch Therapy (bonus number)
16. Inside Out (Radio Edit) (bonus number)
Five Finger Death Punch tour with Megadeth and Bad Wolves
January 31: London Wembley Arena, United Kingdom
February 3: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany
February 4: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
February 6: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
February 8: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany
February 9: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
February 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
February 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland
February 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic
February 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy
February 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
February 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
February 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary