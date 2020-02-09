Watch the full fight as the Brit returns to the round of 16 in the second round on his return from Spain

Anthony Yarde defeated Diego Jair Ramirez in two rounds after his unexpected return to Madrid on Saturday evening.

The 28-year-old Briton has not raced since winning the World Cup against Sergey Kovalev in August.

After defeating Yarde, Kovalev was dethroned by Canelo Alvarez, who subsequently vacated the WBO light heavyweight title.

As a result, the governing body appointed Gilberto Ramirez against Eleider Alvarez and Umar Salamov against Maxim Vlasov as two eliminators.

There are rumors that Ramirez may leave the tournament and that Yarde may be fighting for his position due to his WBO placement.

However, the WBO rules state that you absolutely have to win to be able to take part in the title bouts – hence the Spanish round of six for Yarde.

Yarde scored a hit with a body shot

The opponent for this fight at the Memphis Nightclub in Madrid was Diego Jair Ramirez – a Colombian journeyman with a 4-48-3 record.

Yarde outperformed his opponent and hit him with a right hook on his body in the second round before increasing the pace to force a break

Promoter Frank Warren told talkSPORT.com before the fight: “He was just out of the ring for a while, so he is only getting close.”

“He could fight again in the next few weeks, he has to win first.

The referee stopped the fight

“It’s not my show, so we don’t know the opponent.

“I didn’t want to wait until April, it’s been a long time since April, he has been out of the ring since fighting Kovalev.

“He will get back in and get the grate out of his system.

“You called two eliminators, but if one of the guys got out [Yarde would step in].”

