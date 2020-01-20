Watch the gruesome moment when NHL player Paul Stastny raises his own teeth after being hit in the face with a puck

Professional athletes are always faced with dangers, but some sports like ice hockey are more dangerous than others.

And sometimes these dangers can lead to serious injuries – Vegas Golden Knights Paul Stastny learned the hard way last weekend.

@SPORTSNET

Stastny was dismissed because he suffered a pretty cruel injury at the weekend

Stastny was knocked out during an NHL collision against Montreal Canadiens after hitting a puck in the face.

There was blood everywhere and surprisingly he lost a few teeth.

And what made it worse was that Stastny was filmed raising his teeth before sliding off the ice rink.

Joel Armia, who was holding the puck that slapped Stastny in the mouth, was very apologetic afterwards.

PAYDAY

Khabib’s father says a rematch will take place with Conor McGregor – on one condition

CHICKEN RACE

When Deontay Wilder faced Billy Joe Saunders in Belfast Nando’s incident

back

Watch Donald Cerrone’s face after Conor McGregor destroyed him in just 40 seconds

DOES NOT HAPPEN

Tyson Fury explains why he has no interest in fighting Oleksandr Usyk

Approved

Nowell from England’s Six Nations squad, with eight players without a cap

Keep moving

Patriot fan Dana White believes friend Tom Brady will trade Boston for Las Vegas

LIST

Wilder is number two of the ten longest unbeaten records of today’s boxing world champions

LONDON IS CALLING

Conor McGregor was able to mimic AJ by fighting Khabib in a sold-out Wembley stadium

Below is the cruel video you shouldn’t see if you’re squeamish.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zc6wisfFMYQ [/ embed]

To make Stastny worse, his team lost 5-4 to the Canadians in extra time.

Knights are currently fourth in the Western Conference Pacific Division of the NHL. On Wednesday they meet Boston Bruins.

It remains to be seen whether Stastny has made it to the dentist by then.