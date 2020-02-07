Watch the Leprous drum video for The Sky Is Red

Leprous has released a drum video for the 11-minute swan song The Sky Is Red, from their current album Pitfalls.

Drummer Baard Kolstad says: “I always like completely honest video views of certain Leprous songs after the various album recording processes. A nice way to share details and a different kind of energy for the listener / viewer. There is no secret that The Sky Is Red is a difficult one and after 27 shows that play it live, it is interesting to see how the interpretation of the song and the performance have evolved and changed. “

Leprous starts the second leg of their tour in Germany on 8 February. They are going to the UK in August when they play at the ArcTanGent Festival near Bristol and are expected to confirm more live shows soon.

The band says: “The shows and reactions from the first stage of the European tour of Pitfalls were amazing and we had some of the greatest moments in our career. There was no doubt that we had to play far more regions and countries for this album than ‘just four weeks’, so here we go again, with a full production, another three weeks headliner in different new countries that have never seen the new live show. Klone and Maraton as guests! We can not wait!”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nj6fM2KpyOA [/ embed]

Leprous 2020 Tourdates

February 8: Dortmund Junkyard, Germany

February 9: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

February 10: Grenoble l’hyliade, France

11 February: Friborg Fri-Son, Switzerland

12 February: Graz Explosiv, Austria

February 13: Istanbul Zorlu Turkcell Stage, Turkey

February 14: Tel Aviv Havana, Israel

February 15: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece

February 17: Bucharest Quantic, Romania

February 18: Cluj-Napoca Form Space, Romania

February 19: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

February 20: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

February 21: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

February 22: Gdansk B90, Poland

February 24: Nijmegen Sleeping Beauty, the Netherlands

February 25: Savigny L’empreinte, France

February 26: Toulouse Le Rex, France

28 February: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

March 1: Lisboa Ao Vivo, Portugal

19 June: Clisson Hellfest, France

26-27 June: Madrid Rock The Night, Spain

Jul 03-05: Cluj-Napoca Form Days festival, Romania

August 20-22: Bristol ArcTanGent Festival, United Kingdom