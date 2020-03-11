Watch The Neal Morse Band embark on The Fantastic Experience

The Neal Morse Band have shared a reside video for their monitor The Terrific Experience.

The footage has been taken from their recently unveiled album The Excellent Adventour: Are living in Brno 2019, which introduced by means of InsideOut Audio as a 2CD/2Blu-ray Digipak last week.

It was recorded and filmed in the Czech Republic at the starting of 2019 when Morse, Mike Portnoy, Randy George, Monthly bill Hubauer and Eric Gillette toured in guidance of their newest studio album The Wonderful Adventure.

Speaking about the tour, bassist George reported: “After the Similitude Of A Dream tour, expectations had been seriously large, and we experienced extra folks coming to these reveals than at any time right before. Folks were being definitely energized to see it, so we had to make absolutely sure that we delivered.”

The Terrific Adventour: Are living in Brno 2019 not only crams in the 24 tracks that had been carried out at the clearly show, but also involves two tour documentaries from the US and the Europe, along with a assortment of formal promo video clips.

The Neal Morse Band: The Wonderful Adventour: Live in Brno 2019

1. Intro

2. Overture

3. The Aspiration Is not Over

4. Welcome To The Environment

5. A Momentary Modify

6. Dim Melody

7. I Got To Operate

8. To The River

9. The Terrific Adventure

10. Venture In Black

11. Hey Ho Let’s Go

12. Over and above The Borders

13. Overture 2

14. Lengthy Ago

15. Kid Of Speculate

16. The Desire Carries on

17. Battling With Destiny

18. Vainness Truthful

19. Welcome To The Planet 2

20. The Ingredient Of Concern

21. The Terrific Despair

22. Freedom Contacting

23. A Like That Never Dies

24. The Great Medley