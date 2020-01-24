Watch The Neal Morse Band live an exciting version of Dark Melody

The Neal Morse Band have released a live video for their song Dark Melody.

The clip comes from the band’s upcoming album, The Great Adventour: Live in Brno 2019, which will be released via InsideOut Music on March 6 as a 2CD / 2 Blu-ray Digipak.

The album was recorded and filmed in the Czech Republic in early 2019 when Morse, Mike Portnoy, Randy George, Bill Hubauer and Eric Gillette toured in support of their latest studio album The Great Adventure.

In addition to the 24 songs that were performed at night, The Great Adventour: Live in Brno 2019 will also include two tour documentaries from the US and Europe, along with a selection of official promotional videos.

Bassist George said about the tour: “After the Similitude Of A Dream tour, expectations were very high and we had more people at these shows than ever before. People were very excited to see it, so we had to make sure we delivered it. “

Watch the video below, where you will also find the track list, album cover and pre-order details.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgqUVKWGYXw [/ embed]

The Neal Morse Band: The Great Adventour: Live in Brno 2019

1 Introduction

2. Overture

3. The dream is not over

4. Welcome to the world

5. A temporary change

6. Dark melody

7. I have to run

8. To the river

9. The big adventure

10. Venture in black

11. Hey Ho, let’s go

12. Beyond the limits

13. Overture 2

14. Long time ago

15. Wonder child

16. The dream continues

17. Fighting with destination

18. Vanity Fair

19. Welcome To The World 2

20. The element of fear

21. The great despair

22. Calling freedom

23. A love that never dies

24. The great medley