Watch the new Nightwish video for Noise

Nightwish has unveiled the video for Noise. It is the first single from their new double album Human. : II: Nature., Released on April 10 via Nuclear Blast.

Nightwish recorded the album between August and October last year at camping Röskö, Petrax Studios, Troykington Castle and Finnvox Studios.

It was produced by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley, while the mixing was handled by Karmila, Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.

Human. : II: Nature. is now available to reserve in all formats.

As previously announced, Nightwish will be touring Europe later this year – a series of 17 shows starting on November 16 in Oslo’s Spektrum and ending with a performance at the SSE Arena Wembley in London on December 18.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LczGSoibRe8

Human. : II: Nature. track list

CD1

1. music

2. Sound

3. Shoemaker

4. Harvest

5. Pan

6. How is the heart?

7. Procession

8. Tribal

9. Endlessness

CD2

1. All the works of nature that adorn the world – Vista

2. All the works of nature that adorn the world – The Blue

3. All the works of nature that adorn the world – The Green

4. Captures all the works of nature that adorn the world

5. All works of nature that adorn the world – Aurorae

6. All the works of nature that adorn the world – still as the snow

7. All works of nature that adorn the world – Anthropocene (incl. Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal)

8. All the works of nature that adorn the world – Ad Astra