Watch the nine-year-old drummer beating Queens Of The Stone Age classic No One Knows

At the weekend, nine-year-old drum sensation Nandi Bushell uploaded a clip to Instagram to play with her in the Queens Of The Stone Age classic No One Knows.

The clip of Nandi that beats her kit has since become viral and has produced an impressive 177,000 views in just three days – with the video even shared by Queens Of The Stone Age himself, who called the cover of Nandi “incredible.”

Foo Fighters’ leader Dave Grohl played famous drums on the original song from 2002, but he has no comments yet. No doubt his mouth is still full of awe at Nandi’s great performance!

And if that wasn’t enough, Nandi also took the stage at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on the weekend as part of The David Bowie Alumni Tour, where she performed several tracks.

A message on the Instagram account of the tour said: “London was great and Nandi Bushell with us last night on drums was very special. She’s the real deal.”

View the clips below.