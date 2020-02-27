watch-the-online-video-for-trivium’s-explosive-new-observe-catastrophist

Trivium have introduced the 1st single Catastrophist from their forthcoming new album What The Useless Guys Say, due out on April 24 by means of Roadrunner.

Matt Heafy and co have dialled up the weighty with the most recent track, channelling thrash tinged guitars and black steel blast beats into a melodic hook-weighty aural assault.

“What The Dead Males Say is everything that is Trivium,” explains Heafy. “On this album, a person can hear the proper substances of past, existing, and upcoming Trivium. The Trivium sound is obtaining everything the band does — on just one album.”

Bassist Gregoletto adds, “with the new album, we took what worked on the The Sin And The Sentence and dialled it up to 11.”

“We required to make on the basis that we established with the previous album. The history has all the aspects that are Trivium — together with all of us wanting to keep pushing ourselves creatively,” reveals Guitarist Corey Beaulieu.

“This led to a hugely-encouraged and quick-paced writing and recording approach that seriously captures the energy of the band.”

Enjoy the video clip for Catastrophist below.

The Grammy-nominated band will be touring the US together with Megadeath and Lamb Of God in the course of the Summer and Autumn. Look at out entire tour dates here.

Trivium’s new album What The Useless Adult males Say drops April 24 by way of Roadrunner Documents and is out there to pre-order now.

(Graphic credit score: Trivium/Roadrunner)

Trivium – What The Useless Adult males Say observe listing

one. IX



2. What The Useless Adult males Say



3.Catastrophist



four. Among The Shadows And The Stones



five. Bleed Into Me



six. The Defiant



seven. Illness Unto You



eight. Scattering The Ashes



nine. Bending The Arc To Anxiety



10. The Kinds We Go away Driving