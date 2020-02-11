Watch the Sam Fender duet with Elton John at the Post Oscars Party

Sam Fender teamed up with Elton John on Sunday evening (February 9th) to perform at his post-Oscars charity event. Check out her duet’s fan shot footage below.

Fender was booked for Elton’s Academy Awards Viewing Party, which raised money for the Elton John Foundation.

During his set, the North Shields musician was accompanied on stage by Elton to perform Fender’s track “Will We Talk?” To be performed from his debut album “Hypersonic Missiles” (2019).

Elton John plays Will We Talk with Sam Fender ???? It no longer cuts proudly. Pic.twitter.com/M4Yd5VChZ3

– 𝐜𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐬 (@fenderhs) February 10, 2020

Fender spoke to Billboard about being selected by Elton to perform at his party: “It’s ridiculous. I said, ‘Are you sure? You can have anyone you want.'”

Later Elton played his own short solo set, in which he played songs such as “Tiny Dancer”, “Bennie and the Jets”, “Daniel”, “I’m Still Standing” and “Rocketman”.

The short set rounded off an extremely successful night for Elton, who together with Bernie Taupin won the Oscar for the best original song for the title “(I Gonna) Love Me Again” by Elton-Biopics Rocketman.

Fender has recently postponed a small number of his UK appearances for the second time after he died in the family and suffered from an illness.

“It was a series of unfortunate events this month with breast infections, laryngitis and bereavement in the family. Now I have tonsillitis again,” Fender said in a message to his fans late last month. “I rage, all I want to do is go out and sing, but I just can’t.”