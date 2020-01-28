Watch the scary new video from Birdeatsbaby

Birdeatsbaby has released the third single from their latest album The World Conspires, produced by John Fryer (Cocteau Twins, Depeche Mode). Box Of Razorblades investigates themes of depression, self-harm, alcoholism and bipolar disorder.

Singer Mishkin Fitzgerald says: “Box of Razorblades is trying to create a musical equivalent of a tragic love story. The moment we wrote it, we were on a long tour in America and listened to all sorts of things on the tour bus, from Opeth to PJ Harvey to Baroness to Gojira. I think the depth and gloom of those artists was something we wanted to achieve in our own music. We also had more freedom and time to be creative for this album, add the ability to add many more strings / guitars / vocal layers, so that the song could build and build a devastating climax. “

The video is produced by Scott Chalmers (Devin Townsend) and contains special effects from Oliver Hollingdale (Avengers). It captures the theatrical band at various locations and even includes a voodoo ritual.

“The subject of the video is just as intense as the song,” says Fitzgerald. “It’s about a person who lives with someone who has a mental illness, and the impact that this can have on their lives. The box is representative as a burden that has to be carried from person to person, but is never explained or opened, which adds to the feeling of despair that the riddle of one’s mind can never be solved. Not exactly our happiest song, but this is what Birdeatsbaby does best. “

Birdeatsbaby 2020 Tour

April 11: Camden Unicorn (London), UK

May 29: Karlsruhe Kellerhalle, Germany

May 31: Leipzig Sixtina, Germany

June 1: Munich Glockenbachwerkstatt, Germany

June 5: Berlin Supamolly, Germany

June 8: Freiburg Slowclub, Germany

11 June: Bochum Bastion, Germany

June 12: Celle Mrs. Loretta, Germany

13 June: Bielefeld Extra Blues Bar, Germany

June 14: Schwalbach Cowhide, Germany

(Credit: Birdeatsbaby)