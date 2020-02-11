Watch The Strokes debut new songs and announce the album’s release date

The Strokes debuted two new songs and confirmed the release date of their next album during their appearance at a Bernie Sanders rally in New Hampshire last night (February 10th).

Over the weekend, the band, which has a permanent schedule for live shows and festivals in 2020, spiced up the release of new material on social media with a preview of a possible album title, “The New Abnormal”.

The Strokes played last night in Durham, New Hampshire, at a political rally in support of Bernie Sanders, who is one of the favorites to win the Democratic nomination for the November US presidential election.

During their stage life, The Strokes debuted a new song called “Bad Decisions” and later premiered a video for another track called “At The Door”. Frontman Julian Casablancas also announced that the band’s new “album” will be released on April 10th.

You can see the live performance of The Strokes at the Whittemore Center Arena. Among them were performances of “Someday”, “Hard to Explain” and “New York City Cops” (and a cover version of “Talking Heads”, “Burning Down the House”). – In the above playback of the live stream from last night.

The last studio album by The Strokes was released in March 2013 with “Comedown Machine”.

As already mentioned, The Strokes 2020 are building a full tour schedule for themselves – the band’s only confirmed UK appearance so far will take place on February 24th in Belfast.