watch the tiger king’s homemade madness

Ironically, the latest true crime phenomenon of the Netflix Tiger King: murder, mayhem, and madness involves a menagerie of weird swords. Putting the zoological “cults” of the American South under the microscope, these documents inspect the unusual squadrons of big cat lovers Joe Exotics, Carol Baskin and Bhagavan “Doc” Anthony.

Despite an incredible story of arson, political campaigns, and millions of lawsuits, it’s Joe’s quirky face with the handle that lives longest in memory. Various episodes have scattered clips of self-made music videos (called “Joe the Exotic: Country Music Performer”). These are not just cheap artistic abominations, but the tracks themselves are performed by completely different people (mostly The Band of Clinton Johnson, as TMZ reports).

His career as a country musician might not take off, but thanks to Joe’s YouTube account, we were able to put together a list of his music videos in all their joy. So sit back and catch the cold, because the madness is far from over.

“Here Kitty Kitty”

What happened? While writing a 3.6 million-video clip for the movie “Here Kitty Kitty,” she visually accuses Joe of his rival Carol Baskin – the mysterious, murderous money that fed her husband Don Lewis to the tigers. It’s totally weird on the nose, and the backer even threw a royal husky to play the main character.

The most amazing moment: This fantastic version of Carol, armed with a dish of “human” stuff, kills meat in a large aviary for cats, but the mannequin’s head and hands make this scene super creepy.

96 Elephants

What happened? This is a brief introduction from Joe himself, before exploring poaching through the use of archival footage of an elephant, cunningly synchronized vocals and interacting with creatures in his stock. With lines like, “You track them down, crack them in the face / Everything in the name of the ivory trade,” his failure to make a record deal makes a lot of sense.

The most amazing moment: An eyeball of an elephant is shown on the screen, pictures of bloody carcasses and piles of ivory tusk are shown on the screen. This is the whole theme of the topic, but the fact that the presentation is bitter does not make any logical sense.

“The sun says”

What happened? In honor of his Alzheimer’s father, this star is entering both zoo parents. Joe himself looks like a black cowboy hat and a pink combo shirt, watching the childhood scene (apparently) play out in front of him.

The most amazing moment: When the camera recedes from some trees, a miniature Joe can be made of floating leaves. There may be some symbolism here to unpack, but it looks absolutely bonkers in an otherwise weird touch.

“I saw a tiger”

What happened? One of the most deflected endeavors in his videography, Joe again takes center stage, sorting his guitar out at random. Shattered by the arrows of the big cat cat “I saw a tiger” is facing extinction, so be careful of the stone of John Finlay – Joe’s second husband who pops up like a poacher.

The most amazing moment: Clinging to the hood of the pickup truck, the main man fights back and a cloud of smoke fills the sky in the background. Will the death of all tigers lead to the apocalypse? Apparently, yes.

‘Say something’

What happened? NYC duo. In 2014, Joe’s music team covered Joe’s band, and the video is a blur of animal tragedy and slow motion studio shots. The description states: “The day when animal rights poisoned my best friend. Because they think they die better than being in a cage, “we were shown that the chimpanzee’s death was hurt and the zoo staff were mourning and burying their bodies.

The most amazing moment: The unwavering nature of the camera’s lighting is quite shaky, but the part where Joe and John push the Tiger King’s T-shirt on the chimpanzees reaches new levels of ridiculousness.

“Pretty amateur woman

What happened? Embarrassed and anxious in equal measure, we see Joe as a member of a biker group tied with full leather and sunglasses, and shots of women who demand his attention pop out and out. The line “I’m very much a woman lover and ugly woman’s dream” turns into a whole topic here, and God, it’s an amazing impression.

The most amazing moment: Sitting in awkward silence within the party, Joe and his husband John banish a group of women after they desperately chase him out of their static home – one way to pry out their other half!

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” airs now on Netflix